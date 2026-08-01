Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 295,392 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,644 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 295,392 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.66% of Silgan worth $26,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Silgan by 2,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of Silgan by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Silgan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Silgan's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

See Also

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