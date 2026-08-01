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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 43,699 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Littelfuse logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill reduced its Littelfuse stake by 15.6%, selling 43,699 shares and retaining 236,284 shares valued at approximately $80.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 96.14% of LFUS.
  • Littelfuse reported a strong quarter, with adjusted earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $738.78 million, exceeding estimates and representing 20.4% year-over-year revenue growth. The company guided for third-quarter EPS of $4.85–$5.05.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share, or $3.20 annually, producing a 0.7% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $465.83.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,284 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,699 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Littelfuse worth $80,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $442.13 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.36 and a 12-month high of $500.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $443.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.41. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.The firm had revenue of $738.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Littelfuse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Littelfuse's payout ratio is currently -640.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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