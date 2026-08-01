Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 45,327 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,326 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,327 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp accounts for 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.86% of Glacier Bancorp worth $49,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company's stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBCI opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Glacier Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

Further Reading

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