Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 62,702 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 62,702 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $44,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.78. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here