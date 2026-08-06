Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,617 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts: Sign Up

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $224.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here