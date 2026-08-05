Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.0%

AMD opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a market cap of $845.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.06 and a 200 day moving average of $354.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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