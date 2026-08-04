Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $4.29 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,309 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.15% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,638.42. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.2%

COLM stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $69.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $614.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $606.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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