Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,179 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,431,949 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,725,294,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $661,339,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $620,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1%

CP stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here