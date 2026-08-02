Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.63% of Standex International worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,963.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 88.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 26.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,604 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Standex International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE SXI opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $305.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.06. Standex International Corporation has a 12 month low of $163.29 and a 12 month high of $363.89.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $228.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.47 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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