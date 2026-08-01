Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,061 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $28,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,552,999.89. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,805.00 to $1,889.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,705.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,426.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,440.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $706.00 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.63. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $980.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $903.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Monolithic Power reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share versus the $5.87 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $980.64 million, up 47.6% year over year and well above the $903.30 million estimate. Monolithic Power Systems Q2 earnings report

Monolithic Power reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share versus the $5.87 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $980.64 million, up 47.6% year over year and well above the $903.30 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center demand is accelerating: Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, and management highlighted expanding AI infrastructure demand, capacity investments and broader power-management solutions as key growth drivers. MPWR Q2 earnings call highlights

Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, and management highlighted expanding AI infrastructure demand, capacity investments and broader power-management solutions as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook: Management projected approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion in third-quarter sales, substantially above the roughly $980 million consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and operating leverage. Monolithic Power beats Q2 earnings estimates

Management projected approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion in third-quarter sales, substantially above the roughly $980 million consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: KeyCorp increased its target to $2,100 with an overweight rating, Truist raised its target to $1,889 with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $1,800 with an overweight rating. Analyst forecasts after strong Q2 results

KeyCorp increased its target to $2,100 with an overweight rating, Truist raised its target to $1,889 with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $1,800 with an overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating, although it raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting some analysts believe much of the near-term improvement is already reflected in the valuation. Rosenblatt rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating, although it raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting some analysts believe much of the near-term improvement is already reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk: MPWR has risen sharply over the past year and trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking if AI demand, margins or future guidance fail to meet elevated expectations. MPWR valuation analysis

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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