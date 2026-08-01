Sei Investments Co. Acquires 30,704 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD - Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,016 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Blue Bird worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blue Bird alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1,742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Blue Bird from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $86.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BLBD opened at $74.39 on Friday. Blue Bird Corporation has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation NASDAQ: BLBD is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company's core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Bird, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Bird wasn't on the list.

While Blue Bird currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here