Sei Investments Co. Acquires 46,947 Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,692 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Karman worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karman by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,342,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $683,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,556 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $205,684,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,024,000. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,869,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Karman by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,867,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,518 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRMN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Karman to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Karman from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.00.

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Karman Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of KRMN stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Karman had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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