Sei Investments Co. Acquires 62,099 Shares of Portland General Electric Company $POR

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,475 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Portland General Electric worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,997 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 102,916 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,142 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $96,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $133,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $590,221.09. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $79,662.71. Following the sale, the director owned 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $779,782.35. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,787 shares of company stock valued at $581,230 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Portland General Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Industrial customer demand increased 11% year over year, supported by continued expansion from high-tech and data-center customers. Management said second-quarter results reflected strong operational execution. Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Industrial customer demand increased 11% year over year, supported by continued expansion from high-tech and data-center customers. Management said second-quarter results reflected strong operational execution. Positive Sentiment: POR reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.33 to $3.53, indicating that management continues to expect the business to perform within its previously established range. Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

POR reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.33 to $3.53, indicating that management continues to expect the business to perform within its previously established range. Neutral Sentiment: The company proposed additional rate increases across customer classes. If approved, the changes could support revenue and cost recovery, although regulatory approval and potential customer resistance remain considerations. Portland General Electric proposes more rate increases across customer classes

The company proposed additional rate increases across customer classes. If approved, the changes could support revenue and cost recovery, although regulatory approval and potential customer resistance remain considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call emphasized operational execution, industrial-load growth and the company’s outlook, but did not appear to provide a major upward revision to guidance. POR Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call emphasized operational execution, industrial-load growth and the company’s outlook, but did not appear to provide a major upward revision to guidance. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $814 million, below the $839.75 million analyst consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.64 was slightly below the $0.65 consensus in some reports. GAAP EPS was $0.59, compared with $0.66 a year earlier. Portland General Electric earnings report

Second-quarter revenue was $814 million, below the $839.75 million analyst consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.64 was slightly below the $0.65 consensus in some reports. GAAP EPS was $0.59, compared with $0.66 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: The midpoint of POR’s 2026 adjusted EPS guidance is $3.43, modestly below the $3.39 consensus only at the midpoint? Actually, the range’s lower bound is below consensus and the midpoint is slightly above it; however, the broad range leaves limited upside certainty. Earnings also declined from the prior-year quarter, contributing to investor caution.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.5513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Portland General Electric's payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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