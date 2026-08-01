Sei Investments Co. Acquires 71,516 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,101 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of Newmark Group worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,343,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 227,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company's stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,186,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Newmark Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,039,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,373,000 after buying an additional 1,649,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,354 shares of the company's stock worth $31,208,000 after buying an additional 88,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company's stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.68. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $888.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.24 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $19.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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