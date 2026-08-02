Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. $BFLY

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298,894 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 539,171 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.90% of Butterfly Network worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 59.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Butterfly Network

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Victor Ku sold 48,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $318,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,015,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,049.44. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP John N. Doherty sold 57,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $374,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,397,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,130.56. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,840,207 shares of company stock worth $31,652,184. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Butterfly Network

Here are the key news stories impacting Butterfly Network this week:

Positive Sentiment: Butterfly reported second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.01 per share, narrower than the $0.03 analyst consensus and improved from a $0.06 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose to $32.61 million, exceeding estimates of $29.16 million. Butterfly Network Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Butterfly reported second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.01 per share, narrower than the $0.03 analyst consensus and improved from a $0.06 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose to $32.61 million, exceeding estimates of $29.16 million. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarter was reportedly supported by its partnership with Midjourney, helping fuel investor interest in Butterfly’s ultrasound technology, cloud software and artificial-intelligence strategy. Butterfly Network Stock Jumps After Q2 Beat Fueled by Midjourney Partnership

The company’s quarter was reportedly supported by its partnership with Midjourney, helping fuel investor interest in Butterfly’s ultrasound technology, cloud software and artificial-intelligence strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Butterfly guided to full-year 2026 revenue of $119 million to $123 million, compared with consensus of $119 million. Third-quarter revenue guidance is $26 million to $30 million, with a midpoint slightly below the $28.8 million analyst estimate. Butterfly Network Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Butterfly guided to full-year 2026 revenue of $119 million to $123 million, compared with consensus of $119 million. Third-quarter revenue guidance is $26 million to $30 million, with a midpoint slightly below the $28.8 million analyst estimate. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improvement, Butterfly remains unprofitable, with a reported negative net margin of 73.63% and negative return on equity of 34.41%. The modest third-quarter outlook may be disappointing for investors expecting faster growth after the recent share-price advance. Butterfly Network Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.05. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.16 million.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

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