Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,384,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $291,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,573,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,027,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $256,588,000 after buying an additional 64,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $199,490,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $193,166,000 after buying an additional 112,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.84. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $113.66 and a 52 week high of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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