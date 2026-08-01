Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 58,057 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Power Integrations worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,064 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,047 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of POWI stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is 286.67%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $573,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 64,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,386,590.93. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 1,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $149,679.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,925,216.12. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,772 shares of company stock worth $27,322,535. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

See Also

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