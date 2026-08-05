Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Weibo Corporation $WB

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB - Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,557 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 165,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Weibo worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.80 price target on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Weibo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WB

Weibo Stock Down 1.1%

WB opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Weibo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $421.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $416.76 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corporation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation operates one of China’s leading social media and microblogging platforms under the brand name Weibo. Launched in August 2009 by Sina Corporation, Weibo enables users to create, share and engage with short-form posts in real time. The platform supports text, images, videos and live streams, and offers features such as trending topics, hashtag campaigns and public discussion forums to facilitate user interaction and content discovery.

Weibo’s product suite extends beyond basic social networking to include digital content services such as live streaming, online games, value-added messaging and e-commerce integrations.

Further Reading

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