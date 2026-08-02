Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,161 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Amprius Technologies worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company's stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,295,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Clear Str began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 801,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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