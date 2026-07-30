Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 142.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,912 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 284,678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BTSG alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTSG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,221.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 169,251 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 540.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 701.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 223,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BTSG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $70.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $2,056,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,751,945. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $7,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,194,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,177,051.25. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BrightSpring Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightSpring Health Services wasn't on the list.

While BrightSpring Health Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here