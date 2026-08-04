Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,126 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Polaris worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,260 shares of the company's stock worth $84,269,000 after acquiring an additional 107,109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Polaris's payout ratio is presently -58.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PII

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

See Also

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