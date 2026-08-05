Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.26% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Odyssean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,538 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.94%.The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Community Healthcare Trust's payout ratio is currently 1,745.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Huntington initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Community Healthcare Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCT

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated NYSE: CHCT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust's holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

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