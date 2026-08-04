Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,373 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,425 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clorox reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, exceeding the $1.64 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.95 billion also surpassed the $1.91 billion estimate. Clorox Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Clorox reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, exceeding the $1.64 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.95 billion also surpassed the $1.91 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company forecast fiscal 2027 sales of approximately $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion, above the roughly $7.5 billion consensus. Management cited improving demand in health and wellness products and international markets despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Clorox Forecasts Upbeat Annual Sales as Demand Improves

The company forecast fiscal 2027 sales of approximately $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion, above the roughly $7.5 billion consensus. Management cited improving demand in health and wellness products and international markets despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Clorox raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.24, supporting the stock’s income appeal with an indicated yield of roughly 5.2%. The dividend is payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 12.

Clorox raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.24, supporting the stock’s income appeal with an indicated yield of roughly 5.2%. The dividend is payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 12. Neutral Sentiment: The outlook reflects recovery potential following the GOJO acquisition and completion of the U.S. enterprise-resource-planning implementation, but the integration and strategic investments may continue to affect near-term results. Clorox Reports Q4 and FY26 Results

The outlook reflects recovery potential following the GOJO acquisition and completion of the U.S. enterprise-resource-planning implementation, but the integration and strategic investments may continue to affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 was weaker: annual sales declined 5% to $6.72 billion and diluted EPS fell 26% to $4.81. Fourth-quarter sales decreased 2%, while reported diluted EPS dropped 50% to $1.34, reflecting elevated costs and business-transition pressures. Clorox Q4 Sales Fall 2 Percent to $1.95 Billion

Fiscal 2026 was weaker: annual sales declined 5% to $6.72 billion and diluted EPS fell 26% to $4.81. Fourth-quarter sales decreased 2%, while reported diluted EPS dropped 50% to $1.34, reflecting elevated costs and business-transition pressures. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $5.70 to $6.00 is below the $6.23 analyst consensus, signaling that inflation, value-seeking consumers, acquisition costs and ongoing investments could constrain profitability even as sales recover.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $128.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.700-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Clorox's payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clorox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

See Also

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