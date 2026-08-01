Sei Investments Co. Buys 28,409 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,684 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of PHINIA worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $3,850,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 634.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,727,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,740,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

More PHINIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting PHINIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $940 million , exceeding the analyst consensus of approximately $919 million. Management highlighted continued growth, cash generation, and business momentum. PHINIA Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to , exceeding the analyst consensus of approximately $919 million. Management highlighted continued growth, cash generation, and business momentum. Positive Sentiment: PHINIA agreed to acquire the stoba Group, a specialist in high-precision components and customized manufacturing solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and could expand PHINIA’s technology and manufacturing capabilities. PHINIA Inc. Earnings Call: Growth, Cash and Deals

PHINIA agreed to acquire the stoba Group, a specialist in high-precision components and customized manufacturing solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and could expand PHINIA’s technology and manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $53 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $42 million in share repurchases and $11 million in dividends. PHINIA ended the period with $370 million in cash, supporting financial flexibility for capital returns and strategic investments.

The company returned $53 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $42 million in share repurchases and $11 million in dividends. PHINIA ended the period with $370 million in cash, supporting financial flexibility for capital returns and strategic investments. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.57 billion to $3.67 billion . The midpoint is slightly below the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus, suggesting expectations for moderate growth but limited near-term upside to estimates. PHINIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately . The midpoint is slightly below the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus, suggesting expectations for moderate growth but limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share missed the $1.58 consensus estimate, despite improving from $1.27 a year earlier. Net earnings were reported at $40 million, down from $46 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability. Phinia Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Quarterly earnings of missed the $1.58 consensus estimate, despite improving from $1.27 a year earlier. Net earnings were reported at $40 million, down from $46 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability. Negative Sentiment: The stoba acquisition will require regulatory approvals and closing conditions, while PHINIA carries approximately $1.02 billion of debt. These factors may temper the benefits of the deal if integration costs or leverage increase.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In related news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $100,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,195.49. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $183,415.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Stock Performance

PHIN opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PHIN. KeyCorp started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on PHINIA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $98.00 price target on PHINIA in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHIN

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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