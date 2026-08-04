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Sei Investments Co. Buys 63,102 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Diodes logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 191.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Diodes worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,154,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $303,681,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,436 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $66,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 855,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,316 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $399,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,904,821.76. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $330,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,811,530.24. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 5.50%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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