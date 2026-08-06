Sei Investments Co. Buys 85,293 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK - Free Report) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Capital Bancorp worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 129.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 152,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company's stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $611.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $65.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital Bancorp

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

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