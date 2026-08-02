Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 29,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $673,471,000 after purchasing an additional 356,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $670,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $437.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock opened at $330.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.23 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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