Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy's, Inc. $M

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,496 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,296 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Macy's worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macy's by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,475,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,035,000 after purchasing an additional 329,675 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,965,149 shares of the company's stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company's stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy's by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,823,034 shares of the company's stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Macy's by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,004,835 shares of the company's stock worth $132,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Macy's Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE M opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Macy's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,800. The trade was a 45.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.70.

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Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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