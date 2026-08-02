Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,795 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Globe Life worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Globe Life by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,192 shares of the company's stock worth $327,479,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $182.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $191.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.26.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 37,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $6,609,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,560,455.52. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total transaction of $4,580,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,433.44. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,174 shares of company stock worth $28,553,849. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here