Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,669 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5%

EXPD opened at $167.78 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.48 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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