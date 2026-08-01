Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,485 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 606,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Haleon were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 33.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 11.6% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Haleon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

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