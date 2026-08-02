Sei Investments Co. Has $10.07 Million Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,555 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 44,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Paymentus worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orange County Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Paymentus

In related news, Director Gary Trainor sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 629,888 shares in the company, valued at $20,861,890.56. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 55.75% of the company's stock.

Paymentus Stock Down 2.1%

PAY opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Paymentus had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Paymentus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paymentus

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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