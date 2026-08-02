Sei Investments Co. Has $10.79 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,275 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 162.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 110,387 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 68,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,998 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,304 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 646,366 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 293,432 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Banco Santander

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $14.12 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Santander reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

Further Reading

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