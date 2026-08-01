Sei Investments Co. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 310,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Haemonetics worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 2,640.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Haemonetics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Haemonetics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.89.

View Our Latest Report on HAE

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HAE stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $87.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $346.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Haemonetics's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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