Sei Investments Co. Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Free Report) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,588 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 367,525 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.66% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 45.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,987 shares of the company's stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 267,859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,570 shares of the company's stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 621,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 80,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company's stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 18.4%

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.65. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Perella Weinberg Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.50 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price target on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.50.

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More Perella Weinberg Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Perella Weinberg Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat estimates: Q2 revenue increased 1% year over year to $156.5 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.20 surpassed the $0.06 consensus estimate. Adjusted pre-tax income reached $27 million, compared with $12 million a year earlier. Perella Weinberg Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 revenue increased 1% year over year to $156.5 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.20 surpassed the $0.06 consensus estimate. Adjusted pre-tax income reached $27 million, compared with $12 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Stronger backlog and margin outlook: Management said booked revenue plus announced and pending backlog was well above last year’s level, with announced and pending backlog reportedly rising nearly 2.5 times. The firm is targeting a 67% adjusted compensation ratio for 2026, which could support profitability as revenue improves. Perella Weinberg targets 67% 2026 adjusted compensation ratio

Management said booked revenue plus announced and pending backlog was well above last year’s level, with announced and pending backlog reportedly rising nearly 2.5 times. The firm is targeting a 67% adjusted compensation ratio for 2026, which could support profitability as revenue improves. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives and shareholder returns: PWP added 10 partners and 11 managing directors year to date, expects to close its Gleacher Shacklock acquisition in the third quarter, has no debt and $115.8 million in cash, and declared a $0.07 quarterly dividend. It also returned $72.7 million to equity holders through dividends and share retirements.

PWP added 10 partners and 11 managing directors year to date, expects to close its Gleacher Shacklock acquisition in the third quarter, has no debt and $115.8 million in cash, and declared a $0.07 quarterly dividend. It also returned $72.7 million to equity holders through dividends and share retirements. Neutral Sentiment: PWP announced the promotion of eight managing directors to partners, reinforcing its strategy of investing in senior talent but potentially adding to near-term compensation costs. Perella Weinberg Announces Partner Promotions

PWP announced the promotion of eight managing directors to partners, reinforcing its strategy of investing in senior talent but potentially adding to near-term compensation costs. Negative Sentiment: First-half revenue declined 17% to $305.4 million, and PWP posted a $5 million GAAP pre-tax loss. Q2 GAAP compensation rose to 74% of revenue, while business realignment and headcount-reduction costs are expected to total approximately $22 million through year-end.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 51,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,019,985.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,992.08. This represents a 41.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,477 shares of company stock worth $2,034,533. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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