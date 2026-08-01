Sei Investments Co. Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,678 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.41% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Weiss Ratings cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.75.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PBH opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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