Sei Investments Co. Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,994 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.11%.

Key Enbridge News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Enbridge second-quarter results and guidance

Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Enbridge analyst estimates

Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded ENB from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Raymond James downgrade

Raymond James downgraded from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Mainline expansion postponement

Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court found that an Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land. Although the company received additional time to reroute the line, it faces potential relocation costs and recalculated damages. Wisconsin pipeline trespass ruling

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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