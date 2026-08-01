Sei Investments Co. Has $11.54 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of AptarGroup worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 30,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,759 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,467 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $134.13 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average is $126.68. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $158.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Key Stories Impacting AptarGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. AptarGroup Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Revenue momentum remained healthy. Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. AptarGroup 2026 Q2 Results Presentation AptarGroup Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line. AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. AptarGroup Earnings Report

AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Profitability declined year over year. Q2 EPS fell from $1.66 a year earlier to $1.42, despite revenue growth. That decline may limit investor enthusiasm and reflects continued pressure on margins, which stood at approximately 10%. AptarGroup Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.80.

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About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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