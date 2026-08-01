Sei Investments Co. Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL - Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,712 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,494 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.71% of Vericel worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vericel alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 583,884 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,967 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $56,931,000 after purchasing an additional 290,795 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vericel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 43,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Vericel from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vericel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Vericel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $716,402.75. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,885. This trade represents a 11.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,217 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vericel this week:

Vericel Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $45.96 on Friday. Vericel Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Vericel's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vericel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vericel wasn't on the list.

While Vericel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here