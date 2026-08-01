Sei Investments Co. Has $12.03 Million Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,570 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Krystal Biotech worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,521 shares of the company's stock worth $90,547,000 after acquiring an additional 105,245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $341.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $339.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.28. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.50 and a 1 year high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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