Sei Investments Co. Has $12.12 Million Stake in Celanese Corporation $CE

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,226 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Celanese worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,416 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Celanese Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese's payout ratio is -1.20%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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