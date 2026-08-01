Sei Investments Co. Has $12.31 Million Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,441 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Diageo by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $116.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.25.

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About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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