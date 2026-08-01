Sei Investments Co. Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.71% of Innospec worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 894.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 241,367 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 49,705 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 378,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 142,813 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Innospec from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Innospec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Innospec from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Innospec Price Performance

Innospec stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.14 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Incorporated NASDAQ: IOSP is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

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