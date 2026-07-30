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Sei Investments Co. Has $16.78 Million Holdings in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
ING Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments Co. cut its ING Group stake by 11.8% in the first quarter, selling 86,534 shares and retaining 644,227 shares valued at approximately $16.78 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with ING receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from one Strong Buy, three Buy, and four Hold recommendations.
  • ING shares opened at $32.47, near their 52-week high of $33.60, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.63—beating estimates by $0.03—and analysts expect $2.87 in EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 86,534 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in ING Group were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in ING Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in ING Group by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in ING Group by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ING Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ING Group

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of ING Group stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Profile

(Free Report)

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ING Group (NYSE:ING)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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