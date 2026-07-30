Sei Investments Co. Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $102,435,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $362.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $376.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.20 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.29.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.13 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 28.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher R. Tangard bought 330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,520. The trade was a 660.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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