Sei Investments Co. Has $18.88 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Stanley Black & Decker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $1.57 per share , well above the approximately $1.21 analyst consensus and up from $1.08 a year earlier. The company cited margin expansion and improved operating performance. Stanley Black Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Margin Expansion, Raises Outlook

Adjusted earnings were , well above the approximately $1.21 analyst consensus and up from $1.08 a year earlier. The company cited margin expansion and improved operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin rose 600 basis points to 33%, while operating cash flow reached $763 million and free cash flow totaled $698 million. SWK also reduced debt by $1.7 billion and repurchased about $250 million of stock, supporting its balance-sheet and shareholder-return profile. Stanley Black & Decker Reports Solid 2Q 2026 Results

Gross margin rose 600 basis points to 33%, while operating cash flow reached $763 million and free cash flow totaled $698 million. SWK also reduced debt by $1.7 billion and repurchased about $250 million of stock, supporting its balance-sheet and shareholder-return profile. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 earnings outlook and increased free-cash-flow guidance to $600 million-$800 million. Tools & Outdoor sales also grew 3% organically, indicating continued resilience in the company’s largest segment. Stanley Black & Decker Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SWK opened at $93.08 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.Stanley Black & Decker's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here