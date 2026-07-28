Sei Investments Co. Has $33.66 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,626 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.07 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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