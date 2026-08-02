Sei Investments Co. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,181 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 127,120 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Figure Technology Solutions worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FIGR alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Figure Technology Solutions by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 934 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.95.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIGR

Insider Transactions at Figure Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 14,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $554,242.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,193,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,027,000.07. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director June Ou sold 35,190 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $1,344,258.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,353. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company's stock.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Figure Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Figure Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Figure Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here