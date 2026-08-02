Sei Investments Co. Has $9.63 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,615 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in PTC by 2,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting PTC

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, including expectations for approximately 9%–9.5% constant-currency annual recurring revenue growth. Management also increased its share-repurchase target to about $1.625 billion, supporting per-share earnings and shareholder returns. PTC forecasts ARR growth and raises buyback target

PTC raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, including expectations for approximately 9%–9.5% constant-currency annual recurring revenue growth. Management also increased its share-repurchase target to about $1.625 billion, supporting per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s focus on cloud collaboration, governed product data and targeted artificial-intelligence applications is strengthening its long-term industrial software growth narrative. Investors appear encouraged that AI adoption could expand PTC’s addressable market and support higher-value subscriptions and services. PTC AI, cloud and product data trends

The company’s focus on cloud collaboration, governed product data and targeted artificial-intelligence applications is strengthening its long-term industrial software growth narrative. Investors appear encouraged that AI adoption could expand PTC’s addressable market and support higher-value subscriptions and services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains mixed but generally constructive: BMO raised its target to $164 with an outperform rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190 target. These targets suggest potential upside if PTC delivers on its revised outlook. BMO raises PTC price target

Analyst support remains mixed but generally constructive: BMO raised its target to $164 with an outperform rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190 target. These targets suggest potential upside if PTC delivers on its revised outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings were approximately $1.58 per share, broadly in line with estimates, but revenue of about $600 million fell short of consensus near $612 million and declined year over year. The earnings details therefore provide limited evidence of near-term acceleration. PTC Q3 earnings and revenue report

Fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings were approximately $1.58 per share, broadly in line with estimates, but revenue of about $600 million fell short of consensus near $612 million and declined year over year. The earnings details therefore provide limited evidence of near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on whether PTC can convert its improved annual recurring-revenue outlook into reported results, particularly in the fourth quarter. Margin pressure, slower revenue growth and a demanding year-end execution target could limit further gains if guidance is not met. PTC AI-led lifecycle strategy outlook

Investors are focused on whether PTC can convert its improved annual recurring-revenue outlook into reported results, particularly in the fourth quarter. Margin pressure, slower revenue growth and a demanding year-end execution target could limit further gains if guidance is not met. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $175 to $157 and moved to a neutral rating, underscoring valuation and execution concerns despite the revised company guidance. Piper Sandler changes PTC rating

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $137.20 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.62 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 41.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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