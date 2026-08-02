Sei Investments Co. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,645 shares of the company's stock worth $518,378,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3,027.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,107,000 after purchasing an additional 244,684 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 717.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company's stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 128,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,614 shares of the company's stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,520 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1,509.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $189.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.02. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $166.10 and a 12-month high of $248.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $76.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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